49ers place Torrey Smith on injured reserve
The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have placed wide receiver Torrey Smith on the Injured Reserve List and promoted linebacker Wynton McManis to the team's active roster. McManis originally signed with the 49ers on May 2, 2016, spent training camp with the team and was released on Aug. 27. He was signed to San Francisco's practice squad on Nov. 29. A 22-year-old native of Olive Branch, MS, McManis appeared in 47 games in four years at the University of Memphis where he registered 110 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNBR-AM San Francisco.
