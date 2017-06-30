Fear Gunmen @ Golden Ghetto Fazoli's
The Fazoli's in Olathe was robbed by three men armed with weapons on Saturday night. At 10:37 p.m., officers went to the Fazoli's in the 13500 block of S. Alden Street on a call about an aggravated robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Jun 30
|Mike
|24
|Willie Hart
|Jun 17
|Adair county conc...
|1
|Olathe Storage Unit
|Jun 16
|Tfish14
|1
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|Jun 9
|DMendoza
|5
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Jun 5
|Charles Porter
|24
|Looking for Charles
|Jun 4
|Curious
|1
|Review: Gardner Auto Body & Towing (Aug '12)
|Jun '17
|Julie Domann
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC