A storybook romance's final chapter

A storybook romance's final chapter

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: CBS News

Childhood sweethearts Dale and Alice Rockey were married for a remarkable 81 years, making them the Longest Married Couple when "Sunday Morning" visited them in Olathe, Kansas, back in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olathe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All about Overland Park Jul 3 Blessingxfour 1
skype sex (Jul '16) Jul 3 latty 25
Willie Hart Jun 17 Adair county conc... 1
Olathe Storage Unit Jun 16 Tfish14 1
Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10) Jun 9 DMendoza 5
News Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10) Jun 5 Charles Porter 24
Looking for Charles Jun '17 Curious 1
See all Olathe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olathe Forum Now

Olathe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olathe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Olathe, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,564 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC