Wichita man hurt after pickup truck hits semi in Olathe
A 24-year-old Wichita man was hospitalized after his GMC Sierra pickup truck struck a semi in Johnson County early Thursday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Cody James Wright was headed west across all lanes of traffic on U-169 in Olathe when he ran into two vehicles then veered off and back onto the southbound lanes of the highway.
