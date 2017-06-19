Two students earn Astronaut scholarships

The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation has selected two students at the University of Kansas to join an elite group of Astronaut Scholars for the 2017-18 academic year. Eilish Gibson, a senior from Perry majoring in physics and classical antiquities, and Marilyn Barragan, a senior from Olathe majoring in molecular, cellular and developmental biology, will each receive the awards.

