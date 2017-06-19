Two students earn Astronaut scholarships
The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation has selected two students at the University of Kansas to join an elite group of Astronaut Scholars for the 2017-18 academic year. Eilish Gibson, a senior from Perry majoring in physics and classical antiquities, and Marilyn Barragan, a senior from Olathe majoring in molecular, cellular and developmental biology, will each receive the awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Hart
|Sat
|Adair county conc...
|1
|Olathe Storage Unit
|Fri
|Tfish14
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Jun 14
|Seek help fast
|17
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|Jun 9
|DMendoza
|5
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Jun 5
|Charles Porter
|24
|Looking for Charles
|Jun 4
|Curious
|1
|Review: Gardner Auto Body & Towing (Aug '12)
|Jun 1
|Julie Domann
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC