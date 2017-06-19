The Kansas City Saturday First Look
Bob Motley, the last surviving umpire from the Negro Leagues, is starting to show signs of dementia. And before he goes, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City wants to add a 13th life-size bronze statue to its Field of Legends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Jun 21
|Seek help fast
|23
|Willie Hart
|Jun 17
|Adair county conc...
|1
|Olathe Storage Unit
|Jun 16
|Tfish14
|1
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|Jun 9
|DMendoza
|5
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Jun 5
|Charles Porter
|24
|Looking for Charles
|Jun 4
|Curious
|1
|Review: Gardner Auto Body & Towing (Aug '12)
|Jun 1
|Julie Domann
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC