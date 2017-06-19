Local school districts offer free kindergarten
While waiting for Governor Brownback and the Kansas Supreme Court to make a decision on the latest school funding bill, a few school districts have already made the decision to offer free, full-day kindergarten for the upcoming academic year. OLATHE, Kan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|16 hr
|Lori
|22
|Willie Hart
|Jun 17
|Adair county conc...
|1
|Olathe Storage Unit
|Jun 16
|Tfish14
|1
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|Jun 9
|DMendoza
|5
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Jun 5
|Charles Porter
|24
|Looking for Charles
|Jun 4
|Curious
|1
|Review: Gardner Auto Body & Towing (Aug '12)
|Jun 1
|Julie Domann
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC