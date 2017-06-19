Local school districts offer free kin...

Local school districts offer free kindergarten

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: NBC Action News

While waiting for Governor Brownback and the Kansas Supreme Court to make a decision on the latest school funding bill, a few school districts have already made the decision to offer free, full-day kindergarten for the upcoming academic year. OLATHE, Kan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olathe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) 16 hr Lori 22
Willie Hart Jun 17 Adair county conc... 1
Olathe Storage Unit Jun 16 Tfish14 1
Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10) Jun 9 DMendoza 5
News Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10) Jun 5 Charles Porter 24
Looking for Charles Jun 4 Curious 1
Review: Gardner Auto Body & Towing (Aug '12) Jun 1 Julie Domann 3
See all Olathe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olathe Forum Now

Olathe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olathe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Olathe, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC