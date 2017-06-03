Legislature's tax, budget gridlock raises specter of furloughs
Olathe Sen. Rob Olson's preference was for the Legislature to break a tax, education and budget logjam Saturday so he'd be free to watch his son play baseball and address delayed work projects before departing on a family vacation. "I've put off projects and things I'm doing that have cost me a lot of money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Charles
|13 hr
|Curious
|1
|Review: Gardner Auto Body & Towing (Aug '12)
|Jun 1
|Julie Domann
|3
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|May 26
|Tramps
|15
|Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14)
|May 23
|suzbradbury
|2
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|May 11
|KGentry
|4
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Apr '17
|JWAR
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC