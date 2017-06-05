Legislature's negotiators not ready to make deal on K-12 funding

Three senators and three representatives leading school-finance negotiations Friday remained at odds on how much new money should be invested in K-12 districts over the next two years to bring the system into compliance with the Kansas Constitution. TOPEKA - Three senators and three representatives leading school-finance negotiations Friday remained at odds on how much new money should be invested in K-12 districts over the next two years to bring the system into compliance with the Kansas Constitution.

