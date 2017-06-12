'Kill them. Kill them all': Louisiana GOP Congressman Higgins...
As Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan should denounce the anti-Muslim comments from Congressman Clay Higgins, according to a letter sent recently by Rep. Judy Chu. On Sunday, June 4, Congressman Higgins posted on Facebook that "all of Christendomis at war with Islamic horror" and exhorted his followers to "kill them all."
