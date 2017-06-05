Kansas student who spread tuberculosi...

Kansas student who spread tuberculosis now educating others

A former student at Olathe Northwest High School who had active tuberculosis has been working to raise awareness about the sometimes fatal disease that is still relatively rare in Kansas. Zee Pinkerton was a senior at the school two years ago when tests found he had an active case of the lung disease, which is spread by saliva droplets coughed or sneezed into the air.

