Kansas man indicted for hate crime
June 10: A white man who shouted "get out of my country" and allegedly killed an Indian engineer at a Kansas bar in February has been indicted on federal hate crime charges, the US justice department announced on Friday. The indictment accuses Adam W. Purinton of shooting and killing Kuchibhotla "because of his actual and perceived race, colour, religion and national origin".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|Fri
|DMendoza
|5
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Jun 5
|Charles Porter
|24
|Looking for Charles
|Jun 4
|Curious
|1
|Review: Gardner Auto Body & Towing (Aug '12)
|Jun 1
|Julie Domann
|3
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|May 26
|Tramps
|15
|Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14)
|May 23
|suzbradbury
|2
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|553
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC