Kansas man indicted for hate crime

June 10: A white man who shouted "get out of my country" and allegedly killed an Indian engineer at a Kansas bar in February has been indicted on federal hate crime charges, the US justice department announced on Friday. The indictment accuses Adam W. Purinton of shooting and killing Kuchibhotla "because of his actual and perceived race, colour, religion and national origin".

