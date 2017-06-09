Kansas man accused of hate crime in d...

Kansas man accused of hate crime in death of Indian citizen

13 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Adam Purinton, charged in the Olathe Austins bar shootings, appears in Division 8 at the Johnson County District Courthouse in Olathe, Kan. KANSAS CITY, Mo.>> A man accused in a bar shooting in suburban Kansas City that left one Indian national dead and another wounded was indicted by a federal grand jury on hate crime charges, the U.S. Justice Department announced today.

