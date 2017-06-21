Kansas City man sentenced in Overland...

Kansas City man sentenced in Overland Park nightclub death

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: The Capital-Journal

A Kansas City man was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 50 years for a man's death outside an Overland Park nightclub. James Willis was sentenced Wednesday for first-degree murder in the September 2015 death of 24-year-old Jurl Carter of Olathe.

