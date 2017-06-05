Kansan Faces Hate Crime Charges In Fa...

Kansan Faces Hate Crime Charges In Fatal Shooting Of Indian Engineer

Adam Purinton is accused of killing Srinivas Kuchibhotla because of his "actual and perceived race, color, religion and national origin." Purinton is charged in the fatal shooting of Srinivas Kuchibhotla because of his "actual and perceived race, color, religion and national origin," and attempting to kill Alok Madasani for the same reason.

