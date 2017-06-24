GOP state Rep. Esau seeks 2018 secretary of state nomination
A state representative from Johnson County told Republicans of plans Saturday to campaign for secretary of state in 2018 on a platform dedicated to combating technological challenges to election security. Rep. Keith Esau, a software designer representing an Olathe district since 2013, said cyber attacks on voting registration systems in 39 states illustrated urgency of improving the secretary of state's computer systems in Kansas.
