Editorial: Baseball shooter's actions were perversion of views he espoused
Let's start by recognizing that the Belleville man who shot five people at a Virginia baseball practice may have been a supporter of former presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders but he did not represent Sanders' views. Nor did he remotely represent the values of any reasonable American, regardless of party affiliation or political philosophy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Seek help fast
|17
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|Jun 9
|DMendoza
|5
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Jun 5
|Charles Porter
|24
|Looking for Charles
|Jun 4
|Curious
|1
|Review: Gardner Auto Body & Towing (Aug '12)
|Jun 1
|Julie Domann
|3
|Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14)
|May 23
|suzbradbury
|2
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|553
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC