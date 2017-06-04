Capitol Notebook: June 4, 2017

Capitol Notebook: June 4, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

A Q&A between Rep. Don Schroeder, R-Hesston, and the Kansas Chamber of Commerce's Vice President of Government Affairs Eric Stafford during a House Appropriations Committee hearing Thursday, was brief, to Schroeder's displeasure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olathe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10) Jun 5 Charles Porter 24
Looking for Charles Jun 4 Curious 1
Review: Gardner Auto Body & Towing (Aug '12) Jun 1 Julie Domann 3
skype sex (Jul '16) May 26 Tramps 15
Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14) May 23 suzbradbury 2
Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10) May 11 KGentry 4
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May '17 Anonymous snob 553
See all Olathe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olathe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Johnson County was issued at June 08 at 2:55PM CDT

Olathe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olathe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Olathe, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,630 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC