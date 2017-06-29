Allstate names Kansas City, Kan., dri...

Allstate names Kansas City, Kan., drivers as safest and urges caution on 4th of July

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Trucker

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, preventable human factors, like drunken, distracted and drowsy driving, speeding and failure to use safety features, contribute to 94 percent of car crashes. NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olathe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) Jun 21 Seek help fast 23
Willie Hart Jun 17 Adair county conc... 1
Olathe Storage Unit Jun 16 Tfish14 1
Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10) Jun 9 DMendoza 5
News Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10) Jun 5 Charles Porter 24
Looking for Charles Jun 4 Curious 1
Review: Gardner Auto Body & Towing (Aug '12) Jun 1 Julie Domann 3
See all Olathe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olathe Forum Now

Olathe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olathe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Olathe, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,603 • Total comments across all topics: 282,135,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC