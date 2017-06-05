Aldi aims for 2,500 stores by 2022
Aldi has committed to spend $3.4 billion to increase its U.S. presence to 2,500 stores by 2022. The move will make Aldi the third-largest grocer in the U.S. by store count and will enable it to serve 100 million customers per month, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Packer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|Jun 9
|DMendoza
|5
|Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10)
|Jun 5
|Charles Porter
|24
|Looking for Charles
|Jun 4
|Curious
|1
|Review: Gardner Auto Body & Towing (Aug '12)
|Jun 1
|Julie Domann
|3
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|May 26
|Tramps
|15
|Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14)
|May 23
|suzbradbury
|2
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|553
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC