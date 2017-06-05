Aldi aims for 2,500 stores by 2022

Aldi aims for 2,500 stores by 2022

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Packer

Aldi has committed to spend $3.4 billion to increase its U.S. presence to 2,500 stores by 2022. The move will make Aldi the third-largest grocer in the U.S. by store count and will enable it to serve 100 million customers per month, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Packer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olathe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10) Jun 9 DMendoza 5
News Olathe Implements 'Quiet Zones' For Noisy Train... (Apr '10) Jun 5 Charles Porter 24
Looking for Charles Jun 4 Curious 1
Review: Gardner Auto Body & Towing (Aug '12) Jun 1 Julie Domann 3
skype sex (Jul '16) May 26 Tramps 15
Helicopters near black bob park (Jul '14) May 23 suzbradbury 2
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May '17 Anonymous snob 553
See all Olathe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olathe Forum Now

Olathe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olathe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Olathe, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,020 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC