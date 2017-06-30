A satellite view of Lake Olathe.

Kansas likely isn't the first state that comes to mind when you think of beaches, but one website has said that Olathe is one of the best beach towns in the country. Well, they compared 227 cities based upon 49 "indicators for livability," which included the quality of the water as well as affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.