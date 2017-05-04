Volunteers surprise 9-year-old boy with brain tumor with new playhouse
A 9-year-old boy whose right side of his body was left nearly paralyzed after surgery for a brain tumor was surprised with a new, custom-made playhouse in his backyard. Blake Danforth, of Prairie Village, Kansas, saw the playhouse, which also includes a fire pit, for the first time after arriving home from school on Thursday.
