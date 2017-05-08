Plane headed for Manhattan makes emergency landing in field
A pilot flying a small plane en route from the Johnson County Executive Airport to Manhattan was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Kansas Highway Patrol. The 1964 Mooney airplane, piloted by Larry Simpson, 71, of Stuart, Fla., took off from the Johnson County Airport just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday before experiencing engine failure after climbing to 1,000 feet, the release said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|6 hr
|DMendoza
|3
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Apr 30
|JWAR
|3
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|5
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC