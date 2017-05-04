Mother on phone with daughter during rollover crash

OLATHE, KS A mother in Kansas experienced a nightmare when her daughter was involved in a rollover car crash while the two were on the phone together. Gwyneth Allen and her two friends from dance, Sydney Summers and Tierney Carley, were leaving a baseball game April 28 and trying to get on the highway when another car T-boned them.

