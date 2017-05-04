Mother on phone with daughter during ...

Mother on phone with daughter during rollover crash

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

OLATHE, KS A mother in Kansas experienced a nightmare when her daughter was involved in a rollover car crash while the two were on the phone together. Gwyneth Allen and her two friends from dance, Sydney Summers and Tierney Carley, were leaving a baseball game April 28 and trying to get on the highway when another car T-boned them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olathe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15) Apr 30 JWAR 3
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr 25 Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr 19 Janice Witt 2
29 male looking for a female Apr 18 Charlie122907 1
skype sex (Jul '16) Apr 18 Charlie122907 5
Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10) Apr 15 Your bf sons friend 16
Yep olathe Apr 4 Ya see how it rea... 1
See all Olathe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olathe Forum Now

Olathe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olathe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Olathe, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,787,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC