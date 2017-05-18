Kenneth Werner Clasen
Kenneth Werner Clasen, 71, of Gardner, Kan passed away May 20, 2017 at the Olathe Hospice House. Kenneth Werner Clasen was born Oct. 27, 1945 in the village of Bertha, Minn to Reinhard Werner and Alice A. Clasen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Sat
|Ash
|7
|Review: Genesis Realty Solutions LLC (Mar '10)
|May 11
|KGentry
|4
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Apr 30
|JWAR
|3
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr '17
|Charlie122907
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC