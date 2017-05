Read more: The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era

Kenneth Werner Clasen, 71, of Gardner, Kan passed away May 20, 2017 at the Olathe Hospice House. Kenneth Werner Clasen was born Oct. 27, 1945 in the village of Bertha, Minn to Reinhard Werner and Alice A. Clasen.

