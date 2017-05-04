Kansas political leaders mark day of prayer at Capitol
Gov. Sam Brownback joined a dozen Kansas elected officials Thursday marking National Day of Prayer with pleas for divine guidance that strengthens families and bonds of marriage and for the comfort of traumatized police, fire, paramedic and military personnel. The governor closed the event at the Capitol by telling about 150 people life was too short to skip a day in the struggle to create a nation that followed God's will.
