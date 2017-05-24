Kansas House backs increase in K-12 e...

Kansas House backs increase in K-12 education funding

Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Capital-Journal

The Kansas House slogged through four hours of debate on a stack of amendments Wednesday before answering the Kansas Supreme Court's reform directive with advancement of a bill overhauling the state's school finance formula and tinkering with K-12 education policy. Members of the chamber settled on a funding package adding $180 million in state aid the first year and another $100 million in the subsequent year.

