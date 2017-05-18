Kansas City police investigate 4 similar homicides on trail
Kansas City police are investigating whether four similar homicides along a popular hiking and biking trail are related, although no physical evidence has been found to link them. Four men, all white and between the ages of 54 and 67, have been killed since last August on the Blue River Trail and the connected Indian Creek Trail, which runs for 26 miles from south Kansas City to Olathe, Kansas.
