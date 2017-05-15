Indian Americans Reckon With Reality Of Hate Crimes

Members of the South Asian community and others attend a peace vigil for Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the 32-year-old Indian engineer killed at a bar Olathe, Kansas, in Bellevue, Washington on March 5, 2017. Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images hide caption Members of the South Asian community and others attend a peace vigil for Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the 32-year-old Indian engineer killed at a bar Olathe, Kansas, in Bellevue, Washington on March 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.