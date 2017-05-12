Hooper Holmes Closes Merger with Prov...

Hooper Holmes Closes Merger with Provant and Announces First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Friday May 12

Hooper Holmes, Inc. and Provant Health Solutions LLC today announced the closing of their merger on May 11, 2017. Hooper Holmes also announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

