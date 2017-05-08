Episode 1: Whose Kansas is it Anyway?

A family member waits for the arrival of the body of Srinivas Kuchibhotla from the US next to a garland and photograph in his residence on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. A The city of Olathe, Kansas, has been shaken since February, when a man gunned down two Indian immigrants in a bar there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.