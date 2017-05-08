Black & Veatch Celebrates 21 Years of...

Black & Veatch Celebrates 21 Years of Support for Children's Mercy

Black & Veatch today hosted the 21st Annual Charity Golf Tournament in support of Children's Mercy. Proceeds from the tournament and company giving totaling $350,000 were donated to Children's Mercy.

