Yep, Jason Sudeikis ate Joea s Kansas City burnt ends on a The Late Show With Stephen Colberta
Sudeikis requested burnt ends from Joe's Kansas City for his "Late Show" barbecue battle with Stephen Colbert. Joe's also sent sides, sauces and a Z-Man sandwich kit "for good luck."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yep olathe
|Apr 4
|Ya see how it rea...
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Monotone
|4
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Are there any illegals in Olathe (Jul '14)
|Mar 15
|Driftedin2KC
|11
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Mar 15
|Driftedin2KC
|2
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar '17
|Alan Richards
|9
|On Olathe
|Mar '17
|olatheresident
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC