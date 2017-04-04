Olathe man pleads guilty in merchandise thefts from running store
Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Craig Sullivan pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud. He admitted that he stole the merchandise from Garry Gribble's Running Sports, which has five locations in the Kansas City region.
