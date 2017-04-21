Olathe Civic Theatre Association Opens 'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike'
Olathe, KS - infoZine - Olathe Civic Theatre Association is gearing up for their fifth and final mainstage show of the season. Christopher Durang depicts middle-aged siblings, Vanya and Sonia, who share a home in Bucks County, PA, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Apr 30
|JWAR
|3
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|5
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Apr 15
|Your bf sons friend
|16
|Yep olathe
|Apr 4
|Ya see how it rea...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC