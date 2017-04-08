Mayoral power struggles are likely to...

Mayoral power struggles are likely to continue after Wolgast steps down

Saturday Apr 8

Former Mayor Bill Bunten says he now believes an elected official should lead the city. A dozen years after Topeka drastically reformed its system of government, a former mayor has come to regret his support for the change, and Mayor Larry Wolgast, who announced he is retiring after this term, says the city's power structure remains in flux.

