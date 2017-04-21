Las Vegas Odyssey Real Estate Capital Constructs And Sells Kansas...
As a joint venture with Artemis Real Estate Partners, Odyssey Real Estate Capital sold its newly completed 496,150 square-foot Lone Elm Logistics Center in Olathe, Kansas to STAG Industrial Inc. of Boston, Massachusetts during the fourth quarter of 2016.
