Lady Blazers win Olathe East Invitational title

Kayla Burcham cleared 8' 3 inches to place in a tie for fifth place in the pole vault at the Olathe East Invitational last week. Photo courtesy of Thane Nonamaker Scoring 106 points, the Lady Blazers tied Mill Valley for first place honors in the Olathe East Track Invitational last week.

