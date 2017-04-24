There are on the KMBZ-AM Westwood story from Wednesday Apr 19, titled KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs redevelopment plan. In it, KMBZ-AM Westwood reports that:

Lane4 Property Group is giving Kansas City, Kansas residents a look Wednesday night at a proposed development on the old Indian Springs Shopping Center site. The development would be located on a 26-acre portion on the south end of the 90-acre Midtown Redevelopment District.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.