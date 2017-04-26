Kansas man identified as Colorado's sixth ski death for 2016-17
A 44-year-old man from Olathe, Kansas, who died after skiing at Crested Butte Mountain Resort in February has been confirmed as the state's sixth ski fatality this winter. Thirteen skiers have died during the 2016-17 season.
