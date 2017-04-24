Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback answers que...

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback answers questions from the media Wednesday, ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback proposed Thursday spending an additional $24 million over two years on armed guards and other security measures that would allow Kansas to continue banning concealed guns at state hospitals for the mentally ill and developmentally disabled. The proposal immediately renewed a debate over allowing concealed weapons in public hospitals, mental health centers, state universities and colleges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olathe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Tue Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr 19 Janice Witt 2
29 male looking for a female Apr 18 Charlie122907 1
skype sex (Jul '16) Apr 18 Charlie122907 5
Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10) Apr 15 Your bf sons friend 16
Yep olathe Apr 4 Ya see how it rea... 1
News Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07) Mar '17 Johnn 2
See all Olathe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olathe Forum Now

Olathe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olathe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Olathe, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,874 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC