Envelope, please! Spelling bee will use test to break ties

In this May 28, 2015, file photo, Vanya Shivashankar, 13, left, of Olathe, Kan., left, and Gokul Venkatachalam, 14, of St. Louis, hold up the trophy as co-champions after winning the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md. The Scripps National Spelling Bee is adding a new wrinkle in 2017 in yet another attempt to stop a streak of ties for the championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.