Envelope, please! Spelling bee will use test to break ties
In this May 28, 2015, file photo, Vanya Shivashankar, 13, left, of Olathe, Kan., left, and Gokul Venkatachalam, 14, of St. Louis, hold up the trophy as co-champions after winning the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md. The Scripps National Spelling Bee is adding a new wrinkle in 2017 in yet another attempt to stop a streak of ties for the championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yep olathe
|Apr 4
|Ya see how it rea...
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Monotone
|4
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Are there any illegals in Olathe (Jul '14)
|Mar 15
|Driftedin2KC
|11
|bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15)
|Mar 15
|Driftedin2KC
|2
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar '17
|Alan Richards
|9
|On Olathe
|Mar '17
|olatheresident
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC