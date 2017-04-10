All The Kansas City Tragedy Links

All The Kansas City Tragedy Links

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Tony's Kansas City

The Kansas City Law Department has recommended that the City Council settle a discrimination lawsuit with a longtime Water Services employee for $557,567. The council will consider the settlement next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olathe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yep olathe Apr 4 Ya see how it rea... 1
skype sex (Jul '16) Mar 29 Monotone 4
News Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07) Mar 17 Johnn 2
Are there any illegals in Olathe (Jul '14) Mar 15 Driftedin2KC 11
bad customer service at aftershock piercings (May '15) Mar 15 Driftedin2KC 2
Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14) Mar '17 Alan Richards 9
News On Olathe Mar '17 olatheresident 2
See all Olathe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olathe Forum Now

Olathe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olathe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Olathe, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,131 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC