Indian-Americans reward Kansas bar shooting hero with $100,000

Houston's Indian-American community have rewarded a Kansas man with $100,000 for his heroic actions after he tried to intervene in a shooting that killed one Indian man and wounded another in February. "It is not every day that one meets a genuine hero - a person who risks his life for another, and takes a bullet for a complete stranger," Jiten Agarwal, chair of India House Houston, said in a statement .

