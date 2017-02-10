Quilling can add panache to Valentinea s Day cards
Want to add a little panache to your Valentine's Day cards? Learn how to roll a few quilling shapes - hearts, teardrops and petals, for starters - to convey your love. Quilling - an ancient craft also known as paper filigree - doesn't require any special tools to get started.
