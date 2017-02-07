Proposal to increase personal income ...

Proposal to increase personal income taxes, eliminate business...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Members of the Senate Assessment and Taxation committee including Sen. Julia Lynn, R-Olathe, center, listened to testimony and asked questions Monday during a hearing on Senate Bill 147. The bill would generate $288 million next year, not enough to balance an anticipated state budget shortfall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olathe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07) Jan 21 WillThisPass 45
Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11) Jan '17 Dan Savage 9
News Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16) Dec '16 Earburner 7
News Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat... Dec '16 Will Dockery 1
News Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06) Dec '16 What 181
News Cops tried to catch a mountain lion on camera. ... Dec '16 Parden Pard 3
johnson county sheriff deputy name Nov '16 Vigilante 1
See all Olathe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olathe Forum Now

Olathe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olathe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Olathe, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,014 • Total comments across all topics: 278,735,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC