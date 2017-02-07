Poor Relations Makes Kansas City Area...

Poor Relations Makes Kansas City Area Debut at Olathe Civic Theatre Association

Saturday Feb 4

Olathe, KS - infoZine - A new year means new plays for Olathe Civic Theatre Association! Next up is a story about three adult siblings as they uncover new levels of their relationships, perhaps leading them towards an uncertain future. Poor Relations makes its debut in the Kansas City area and runs February 17 - March 5. Audiences can thank local playwright Robert Flaherty Hart for penning this fresh drama and director Tina Morrison for bringing it to life.

Olathe, KS

