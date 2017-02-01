Olathe Woman Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft Scheme
Odegbaro was the owner of Cokeza Styles, an online business that sold hair products. In her plea, she admitted she and her co-conspirators created a series of fictitious companies and filed tax returns in the names of so-called employees by providing false information about wages earned, amounts withheld and refunds due.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Jan 21
|WillThisPass
|45
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan 10
|Dan Savage
|9
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|What
|181
|Cops tried to catch a mountain lion on camera. ...
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|3
|6 Home Improvement Flubs That Cause Inspection ... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|IslaWright
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC