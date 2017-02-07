Aldi to remodel, expand more than 1,300 stores
Discount retailer Aldi plans to spend $1.6 billion on remodeling and expanding more than 1,300 of its U.S. stores by 2020. The revamped stores will have a modern look and will feature fresh items, with enhanced produce, dairy and bakery sections, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Packer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Jan 21
|WillThisPass
|45
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan 10
|Dan Savage
|9
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|What
|181
|Cops tried to catch a mountain lion on camera. ...
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|3
|johnson county sheriff deputy name
|Nov '16
|Vigilante
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC