Aldi to remodel, expand more than 1,3...

Aldi to remodel, expand more than 1,300 stores

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Packer

Discount retailer Aldi plans to spend $1.6 billion on remodeling and expanding more than 1,300 of its U.S. stores by 2020. The revamped stores will have a modern look and will feature fresh items, with enhanced produce, dairy and bakery sections, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Packer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olathe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07) Jan 21 WillThisPass 45
Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11) Jan 10 Dan Savage 9
News Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16) Dec '16 Earburner 7
News Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat... Dec '16 Will Dockery 1
News Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06) Dec '16 What 181
News Cops tried to catch a mountain lion on camera. ... Dec '16 Parden Pard 3
johnson county sheriff deputy name Nov '16 Vigilante 1
See all Olathe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olathe Forum Now

Olathe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olathe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Olathe, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,756 • Total comments across all topics: 278,678,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC