Two hurt in Henry County crash -
Two Kansas residents sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 9:50 a.m. Friday in Henry County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Juan A. Arita-Gonzalez, 47, of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving south on state Route 7 at NW 501 Road when he lost control.
