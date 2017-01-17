Two hurt in Henry County crash -

Monday Jan 16

Two Kansas residents sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 9:50 a.m. Friday in Henry County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Juan A. Arita-Gonzalez, 47, of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving south on state Route 7 at NW 501 Road when he lost control.

